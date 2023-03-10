Delta Polls: Maintain peace, CP Ali tells politicians

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

COUNTDOWN to the March 18th governorship and State House of Assembly elections, Delta State Commissioner of Police police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali has told politicians to maintain peace.

Ali who spoke at a pally with some politicians of the PDP and APC extractions in Patani, Patani Local Government Area, said the election was an opportunity for the electorates to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere, adding that it does not call for violence.

The Police Commissioner who was represented by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Patani Police Division, CSP Tobi Debakeme, said anyone that runs foul of the law would be apprehended and prosecuted.

He said more Police officers would be deployed to the area during the polls, saying that all candidates in the state would sign an undertaking to be of good conduct during the elections.

The legal team of the APC in Patani local government had made a complaint to the Commissioner of police about the conduct and activities of some PDP chieftains which were likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming elections, if not contained.

After the pally both parties pledged to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. Those that attended the meeting on behalf of the APC were, Chief Lawrence Babodor, Mr Opute Yakekemewerigha, Mr Reginald Ashugwu and Elder Joseph Ekiyor. The PDP was represented by Hon Isaac Aguanah, Mr Jude Sinebe, Mr Godspower Ashugwu, Mr Godbless Omoniyei among others.