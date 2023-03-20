Delta polls: APC’s Alapala, PDP’s Oloye emerge winners in Burutu Constituency 1, 2

By Chancel Sunday

BURUTU—Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Burutu Constituency 1, Delta State, Mr Anthony Ebitonmo Alapala, has defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Asupa Forteta of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 State House of Assembly elections in Burutu local government area of the state.

This is just as Hon. Pereotu Oloye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerged winner in Burutu Constituency 2, who defeated his closest contender, Mr Enetimi Biriala Government of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Alapala, who contested with the incumbent and lost in the 2019 general elections, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, after polling 7, 296 votes to beat Forteta, who scored 6, 416 votes.

In the same vein, Hon. Oloye of the PDP polled 5, 493 votes to beat Mr Government of the APC, who scored 5, 061 votes.