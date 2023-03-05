Delta Poll: Ogboru assures Okpe, Ughelli South LGs of development

Jubilations as the Delta APGA governorship candidate, Chief Ogboru and his party members storm Sapele for political rally.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, has assured the people of Okpe and Ughelli South local government areas of development if elected as governor of Delta State.

Chief Ogboru, who gave this assurance when he visited Okpe and Ughelli South local government areas, said the APGA Jubilee Agenda if implemented after his victory come March 11th, will no doubt transform the face of Delta.



Ogboru while in Orerokpe, Osubi, Okuokoko markets and Ughelli communities said what the Jubilee Agenda has to offer Deltans include health, education, agriculture, empowerment of youths, food security, human, capital and infrastructure development, environment, investment in the comparative areas, equal opportunities to local government areas to develop their area by themselves and others.

He assured Deltans of a brighter future, pointing out that there is no Deltan that is not tired of either PDP or APC government, adding that the only means to rescue the state is to vote APGA, the only party that can guarantee Deltans of good welfare package across the state as stated in APGA’s manifesto.



The traders who turned out from their market stores in their hundreds to embrace Chief Ogboru, described him as a man of humility, saying that it was the first time since campaign had started that a governorship candidate had come out to the market without pride.



According to them, they have experienced both APC and PDP administrations, and concluded that this is the time to vote Ogboru as the next governor of the state for the future of their children.

They assured him of their support in the March 11th governorship election.