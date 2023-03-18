Delta Poll: I believe we are going to win – Omo-Agege

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC ) governorship candidate says he believes the party will win the election in the state.

Omo-Agege said this shortly after he cast his vote at Ohromuru Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state.

”The die is cast. Today is the day. I have cast my vote.



”With my assessment so far, I believe we are going to win at the end of the day. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

Omo-Agege who, however, alleged attacks by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some polling units across the state, noted that PDP entered the contest with determination to ensure attacks were launched in polling units across the state.



“Having said that, the PDP entered into this contest with a determination to ensure attacks are launched on polling units across the state, mostly those in Delta Central senatorial district to destroy votes.



”Since morning, we have been receiving reports of those attacks in polling units in Erhueni in Ughelli North LGA. We also received same report in Ughelli South LGA.



”We also received reports of attacks from Oteri in Ughelli North LGA and of course some mischiefs are going on since last night in Gbaramatu and Oporoza communities in Warri South West LGA.



”Uvwie LGA is almost a war zone where people are being threaghtened that if you are not voting PDP, don’t come out and those who have come out are being threatened that they will be killed.



”All along, we have been getting security agencies to respond and they have been responding; but it thus appeared that they are being overwhelmed .



”But we are here out to protect our votes because we have votes across the state.But inspite of these attacks, we are very confident of our victory,” he added.



Omo-Agege, therefore, appealed to the electorates and the people of the state to remain calm.

“Do not be provoked at the end of the day, we will be declared winner,” he assured.