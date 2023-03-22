Delta poll: Group congratulates Oborevwori

The Sheriff O’clock Movement (SOM), a Political Pressure group has congratulates the Governor-elect In Delta State, saying his victory is for all Deltans irrespective of political affiliation.



Director General of Sheriff O’clock Movement Amb. Festus Osangbuwa and its Convener. Dr. Temisan Louis in a Congratulatory message said” the best way to thank Deltans for this mandate is by giving it your best shot and delivering on your campaign promises.

“Your campaign slogan of Advancing Delta is one which encapsulates the whole yearning of the masses and we expect that you will hit the ground running as you face this daunting task.

“We want to respectfully remind you that you are here to represent Deltans not your zone or family members.

‘We urge you to dare to be different. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you and we expect that you do not disappoint.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank Deltans for coming out to vote for such a credible candidate like sheriff Oborevwori to pilot the affairs of our dear state.

“Once again, congratulations and thanks for your tenacity, steadfastness, and consistent courage”.