Delta Poll: Erukeme hails Oborevwori over electoral victory

By Etop Ekanem

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Tony Erukeme, yesterday, congratulated the governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, over his electoral victory at the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Erukeme said Oborevwori’s victory is a testimony of his unprecedented performance as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Erukeme who said he is congratulating Oborevwori, not only as a younger brother, friend but as his landlord, saying that he has often time seen when the President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, congratulating candidates across party lines in the spirit of political sportsmanship.

He said, though he is a chieftain of APC, he had to send his congratulatory message to Oborevwori for his victory at the poll.

Erukeme opined that he is very optimistic that going by the way the governor-elect has piloted the affairs of the state House of Assembly as a Speaker, he has no iota of doubt that Oborevwori will perform when he assumes office as the governor of the state.

He said he has confidence that the ‘MORE Agenda’ of the governor-elect will no doubt cater for all the yearnings of all Deltans in his administration for the betterment of both Deltans and non Deltans.”