Delta: Police officers on orderly room trial for dehumanizing woman

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – THE Delta State Police Command has initiated an orderly room trial for five police officers for manhandling a woman in a dehumanizing manner.

Reacting to a viral video wherein the police officers seen manhandling the woman, the command, in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, described the action as inexcusable and unpardonable.

The statement read: “The Command is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms of some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanizing manner.



“After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers.



“The Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody. Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command.

“The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that “rope” is not a police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty. It’s not in the character of the Command to dehumanize and trample on the rights of citizens.



*He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others. He CP wishes to emphasize that protection of life and properties in the State remains the top priority of the Command.”