Delta PDP jittery over BVAS accreditation, says APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has described the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state a petrified party following attempts to verify the voting results with the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in the just concluded governorship election.

Commissioner for Information in the state and spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, had raised alarm that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued stringent guidelines to state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of electoral documents for litigation by parties and candidates.

According to Aniagwu the national leadership of INEC was specifically directing it’s RECs to compare the result in form EC8A with what is recorded on the IReV portal before issuing CTCs, which he contended, would circumvent the wheel of justice.

Reacting to the PDP’s alarm, the APC said the ruling party in Delta State was planning to cover up it’s tracks after rigging the governorship poll.

Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of

Delta APC campaign organization, Dr. Timi Tonye, in a statement, said the demand by Aniagwu and the PDP that RECs should issue CTCs without reference to the portal was outrageous and against the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“Mr. Aniagwu is demanding from INEC, a blatant breach of the provisions of the Electoral Law which spells out clearly the process of collating and announcing the results of the governorship election.

“It is most ridiculous for anyone to request INEC not to implement the Electoral Law and INEC’s own rules in regard to issuing of the Certified True Copies of results of the governorship election in Delta State.

“It is even more absurd to impugn ‘circumvention of justice’ in the statement the PDP issued when in truth they are the people that are attempting to pervert justice by their now notorious BVAS by-pass in the just concluded elections.

“The impudence and mendacity of that demand is offensive and deeply insulting to the sensibilities of the Delta State electorates who have been cheated out of the true results of the election they keenly participated in.

“The PDP, their sympathizers and co-travelers are aware of the egregious falsifications of the results of the Delta State governorship election and the utter falsehood in the announced results, wants the bogus and falsified results published by the collation officers in the state’s INEC office to stand and not controverted by the correct counts of accreditations recorded by IReV.

“The Delta State PDP does not want the upload of results from across the state into the national database BVAS to be used to verify the results published by the Delta State collation officers. This is the reason PDP wants the Certified True Copy of the election result issued in Asaba.

“The fear of verification of the announced results has petrified the PDP. The sheer volume of the diabolism, rigging and other actions to steal an election PDP clearly lost must be resisted by every patriotic citizen of Delta State.

“As we proceed to seek justice in the matter of the 2023 governorship election, we ask the citizens of the state to be vigilant, steadfast and rally around the APC to safeguard democracy in Delta State and the integrity of the 2023 governorship election. We are determined to return the stolen mandate to the true winner of the 2023 governorship election,” it read.