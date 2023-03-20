Delta: Oritsewinor congratulates Oborevwori on election victory

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Delta State RT Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Oritsewinor in a congratulatory message described the election of Sheriff as a Victory for the people of Delta State.

He commended Deltans for voting massively for Oborevwori noting that Deltans will enjoy the administration of Oborevwori.

“It’s overwhelming to see the emergence of Oborevwori as Delta State Governor against all odds.

“The election is over and as people, we must come together to build a stronger Delta State by working with Oborevwori.

“Deltans did well by conducting themselves peacefully during the election and by protecting their votes.

“Oborevwori victory belongs to God and the people of Delta State and not a particular group of persons.

“I know Oborevwori will be fair, just, and equitable to Deltans during his administration by fulfilling his campaign promises to Deltans.” he said