Delta : Omo-Agege’s character responsible for APC’s defeat – Ojougbo







…says Deputy Senate President frustrated



By John Alechenu, Abuja



A Delta State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Cairo Ojougbo, has blamed the party’s candidate in the last governorship election, Ovie Omo-Agege for the party’s electoral defeat during the just concluded election.



Ojougbo said it was sad that the candidate was now so frustrated that he is shopping for those to blame for his poor outing during the polls.



The party chieftain explained that it was equally disappointing that the DSP engineered a “kangaroo” expulsion against him.



He said this in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mr Emmanuel Ojeme, in Abuja, on Tuesday.



Ojougbo said, “Just like every other person, I saw the letter of my purported ‘Kangaroo Expulsion’ from the APC on social media.



“I wasn’t surprised because that is Omo-Agege’s way. His escapade is well documented at the National Assembly, over what happened to the Senate Mace.



“Since Omo-Agege lost his governorship bid, he has been running from pillar to post in frustration, looking those to blame for his abysmal performance.



“Ordinarily, his social media expulsion doesn’t really need any reply, because it is dead on arrival.



“In a Sahara Reporters report today 28 March, Omo-Agege is blaming his Campaign DG, and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, his Chief of Staff, Otive Igbuzor, Bosin Ebikeme and some others for being responsible for his abysmal performance at the polls.



“Omo-Agege is blaming them for lack of administrative capacity, incompetence, and mismanagement of funds.



“ The question Nigerians should ask Omo-Agege is what roll did I play in his campaign, that I am now one of his target?



“Omo-Agege hijacked the party, and personally handpicked all executives at all levels in the state, he uses them for whatever he pleases.



“His intention is to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like my humble self stand up to him and always say things the way they are. And at my age I can’t change just to please the god of Orogun.



“During the just concluded governorship elections in Delta state, Omo-Agege held some INEC electoral officers hostage.



“This kind of character does not conform with the position of a number seven citizen in the Country.



“Let me also use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians to a recent news report by a militant group, Delta Strike Force, demanding the withdrawal of the Pipelines Surveillance Contract, which should come to them from Omo-Agege.



“The militant group has threatened to blow up the Oturogu Gas Plant, if the FG continue to ignore their demands.



“The agitation of the militant group has further shown the kind of person Ovie Omo-Agege is, a very selfish, and greedy fellow, who thinks only about himself, which was the major reason for APC’s poor performance at the Presidential election in the state, and the lost of the governorship elections in the state, which he was the only contestant for the Party ticket.



“I am using this opportunity to call on all my supporters to be calm, go about their normal businesses and ignore the frustration of the DSP over his woeful performance at the polls.”