Delta: Oborevwori wins in Ethiope, as INEC suspends collation till Monday

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Sunday, humbled Chief James Onanefe Ibori after he won Ethiope West, home local government of the former governor.

In the local government results collated by the State Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori polled 7,065 votes, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 6,758 votes and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, got 304 votes.

Owuneri after collating Ethiope West, which brought the total number of Local Government Areas so far collated to 18 out of the 25, announced a break in the collation exercise. He said further collation of results would resume 9am Monday morning.