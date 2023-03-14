Delta LP gov. candidate Pela promises N100,000 minimum wage

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Delta state, Ken Pela, has promised to increase the minimum wage for workers in the state to N100,000 if elected as governor..

Pela made this promise while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He also guaranteed the people of Delta the best of roads, hospitals and schools if they vote him in as their governor.

He said, “If you notice I am not talking too much about building roads, I am not talking too much about healthcare and all that because those are the rights of our people. I guarantee Deltans they will have the best roads, the best roads, the best hospitals and the best schools.

“But what we will do is to engender prosperity in the land and we have an eight-point agenda, eight prosperity drivers that will enable prosperity. The first is that we will pay a living wage; we are planning to break the minimum wage progressively to N100,000 a month, we are looking at 60,000 almost immediately,” he added.

On how to finance the N100, 000 minimum wage, the Labour Party candidate said he will cut waste and corruption to ensure money is freed to carry out the promises.

Pela added that he will ensure fiscal autonomy for the local governments in the state to ensure they get the necessary funds to execute projects and also ensure that the quality of people in the local governments is improved.