Delta LG Chair urges support for Oborevwori, other PDP candidates

Oborevwori

By Etop Ekanem

The Executive Chairman, Ethiope East local government area, Hon. (Pharm) Victor Ofobrukueta, weekend, assured Orogun and Kwale indigenes that they will never regret their decision to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and other House of Assembly candidates in the March 11th election.

The Ethiope East Council boss gave this assurance when he received a high power delegation from the Orogun and Kwale communities in Eku community, Ethiope East, applauding them for taking such decision at such a critical time, pointing out that partnering with PDP shows the confidence they have for the party.

Ofobrukueta who was overwhelmed by the decision of the ethnic groups to willingly give their support to PDP on Saturday, March 11th, reassured of the party’s readiness to partner with any community sharing same idea with the purpose of consolidating on the administration of their amiable governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Council boss also assured the Orogun, Kwale and other communities resident in Delta state that in PDP there is no first or last, old or new, that every member of PDP whether newly decamped or not, that every member has an equal opportunity in all activities of the party.

Ofobrukueta while commending the other none indigenes of Delta for their firm decision to vote PDP and the governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in Saturday election said it is a welcome development and a big plus for the party.

Earlier, the leaders of Orogun and Kwale communities, Chief Newton Orhonamah and Elder Chukwudi Ofunri in their separate statements said they were before now working with the All Progressive Congress, APC, but later realised that they in a wrong path, that they saw it was not too late to change hence they came to assure you that they will vote Rt. Hon. Sheriff come Saturday March 11th.

The leaders while commending the council boss, Hon. Ofobrukueta, said their kinsmen are resident in both Ethiope East and Okpe local government, but that their decision to come through one of the two local government chairmen was a unanimous decision taken by both communities and assured him of their votes.