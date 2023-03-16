Delta guber: Ukori urges Deltans to vote Oborevwori

Oborevwori

In a bid to ensure the continuity of good governance in Delta state, Amb. Comr. Jude Ukori, a PDP chieftain in the state, has called on all Deltans to vote for Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori for governor come Saturday, the 18th of March 2023.

Amb. Ukori made this call during a telephone interview with our reporter where he emphasized the need for Deltans to consolidate on the gains and achievements of the current administration led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, by electing a successor who is committed to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.

According to him, Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori has demonstrated his capacity and leadership qualities over the years, having served as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly for two consecutive terms. He further stated that the candidate has a clear vision for the state and is well-positioned to take it to greater heights.

“I urge all Deltans to come out en masse on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, to vote for Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori as the next governor of Delta state,” Amb. Ukori said.

He also called on all PDP members in the state to unite and work towards the success of the party in the upcoming elections. He urged them to be vigilant and ensure that their votes count, while also maintaining peace and order throughout the electoral process.

In conclusion, Amb. Comr. Jude Ukori reiterated that with the right leadership, Delta state is poised to become one of the most developed states in the country. He, therefore, urged Deltans to make the right choice by electing Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori as the next governor of the state.