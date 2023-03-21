DELTA GUBER: There’s a victor, but no vanquished— Aniagwu

…urges opponents to put bitter experiences behind

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Tuesday, said said there is a victor but no vanquished in the March 18th gubernatorial election and urged those who contested the election with the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to put behind the bitter experiences that characterised the campaign.

Aniagwu who stated this at a news conference in Asaba, said: “The electioneering period have come and gone, although a victor has emerged but for us there is no vanquished. We believe that with the support of our brothers who contested with us, we can put behind us the bitter experiences that characterised the campaign, the mudslinging that came majorly from the opposition APC and let’s move together in unity to develop our state.

“As an administration we have forgiven those who cast aspersions at us and those who lied by way of propaganda by projecting stories that were at variance with reality.

“Those we may have also offended in the course of the campaign we also plead with them to forgive us and take it as part of the election campaign.

“We appreciate all Deltans for the way they came out to vote and we also appreciate INEC for a better outing than we had in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

On the visit Ogboru, he said: “Great Ogboru is a democrat and what he demonstrated yesterday (Monday) is what was expected of democrats globally. Yesterday he was in the government house because they told him Sheriff Oborevwori was in the Government House. So he came there to congratulate him and wish him well.

“We must commended Ogboru for displaying this very rare trait of a democrat and we also calling on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to do so.

“The Governor and the Governor-Elect and indeed the PDP are all grateful to Deltans for this show of love and for the appreciation of the sterling performance of the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the street credibility of Sheriff Oborevwori and the fact that PDP is found in the DNA of Deltans.

“What has happened in this election is that Deltans have been able to repel surgically the incursion into our political DNA. As an administration and the incoming administration will not take this for granted.

“We are happy that we won fair and square in all the Senatorial Districts and that we got overwhelming support of Deltans and those who live here with us in the Northern, Southern and Central Senatorial Districts.

“This victory will spur the PDP to not only sustain the development trajectory that has characterised the Okowa led administration but to embark on a process that will indeed bring more development just like the Agenda of Sheriff Oborevwori.

“A good number of the programmes that the Okowa led administration pursued will be sustained even as new programmes and policies will also be brought on board for the purpose of reaching out to our people.

“We have learnt lessons in the course of this electioneering period, we have seen the need to further connect with our people in the rural communities, to further empower our youths, and by providing more laudable projects for the people and pursuing a more united Delta agenda.

“We congratulate our opponents for putting up a strong fight and we urge them to join hands with Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme to leave a Delta that is more developed and united than it is now.

“We have as an administration done quite some laudable projects across the state and we can beat our chest that we will be leaving the state on May 29 far better than we met it in 2015.

“We are quite convinced that Sheriff Oborevwori is capable of sustaining these development trajectory and pushing forward a Delta that is far more developed in the nearest future”.