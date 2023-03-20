Delta Guber: Osakwe hails Governor-elect, Oborevwori

A popular philanthropist in Delta, Chief Engr. Iwebunor Osakwe, has congratulated the state governor-elect and gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his election victory.

Oborevwori, the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after collation of results.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat 34 governorship candidates including the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to emerged winner.

In a statement on Tuesday personally signed by Chief Engr. Iwebunor Osakwe, he said Oborewovri’s victory was a clear indication that power belongs to God.

Osakwe

Chief Engr. Iwebunor Osakwe, who is also the Ogwuluzeme And Omeifeasoani 1 Of Onicha-Uku Kingdom, said : “ With a heart full of joy I wish to congratulate the Governor- elect of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his deputy, Chief Sir. Monday Onyeme. Indeed your victory came as a great shock to all but indeed power comes from God.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

“I have followed your career for years and was excited to read about your recent political victory. You have always impressed me with your clear vision and ability to get the job done against the most formidable opposition. This victory clearly acknowledges your outstanding service to the community, our state, as well as our district’s trust in you.”