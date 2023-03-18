DELTA GUBER: Omo-Agege, Oborevwori vote, express hope for victory

….as Omo-Agege raises alarm over violence in Ughelli North, Warri South West

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed optimism that his party would win in the polls.

Omo-Agege who cast his vote at his Orogun Ward 2 Unit 19, Ughelli North LGA at 11.11am, said “We believe that we are going to win at the end of the day, no doubt about that; this has been the feelers for more than a month and the momentum was there all along coming into the polls today, so l expect that at the end of the day, we would be declared winner.

“PDP entered into this contest with a determination to ensure that attacks are launched on polling units across the state, most especially in Delta Central to destroy the votes.

“We have received reports of those attacks in polling units in Evwreni, Ughelli South, Oteri and of course there are some mischief going on since last night in Gbaramatu and Oproza in Warri South West”.

Also, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has voted at Oha One, Unit 33, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State

Oborevwori who voted at exactly 9:30am, expressed optimism that he would win, adding that his party had worked so hard for it.

Oborevwori said it was also expected that the exercise would be properly conducted and peaceful across the state, stressing that every critical stakeholder must strive to further strengthen the democratic process in Nigeria.

The Speaker commended INEC for the early arrival of materials at the governorship and house of Assembly elections.