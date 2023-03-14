DELTA GUBER: Omo-Agege meets civil servants, promises to pay 13th month

Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured civil servants in the State civil service of the payment of 13th month if elected Governor in the March 18th gubernatorial polls.

Omo-Agege who gave the assurance during an interactive session with civil servants in Asaba, the State capital, Monday, said: “For our civil servants, I want you to regard me as a partner. I will watch your back. My government will watch your back.

“I will not offer you N10,000; instead I will offer you 13th month’s salary. In addition, we will offer you training and retraining privileges. I am making these offers because I would want the best civil service when I become the governor.

“I want a civil service where you will give your best. We would not want you to do private business during office hours. We would want you to concentrate on your jobs. I cannot do it alone, I need your support by voting for me.

“Within six months of my emergence as governor, we will clear all of those outstanding promotion arrears and thereafter you will be paid when due. Within six months, we shall clear all outstanding pensions and thereafter, we will be paying when due.

Omo-Agege who spoke further, lamented the high cost of accommodation in Asaba, promised to embark on building of houses for civil servants in the state, adding that if elected his administration would offer training and retraining privileges to civil servants.

While promising to address the challenges of unemployment, inadequate power supply and insecurity, among others, he assured that he would be fair, just and equitable in the management of the state’s resources if elected.

Omo-Agege said; “I will be fair; I will be just and I will be equitable in the management of the resources of the state.

“No senatorial district, no ethnic nationality would be marginalised on account of ethnic nationality. We are all equal and we are all people of Delta.

“We will all receive our fair, just and equitable recompense. Every part of the state will receive adequate funding by way of development. No senatorial district will be punished on account of my emergence”.