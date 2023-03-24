DELTA GUBER: Oguma thanks Deltans, God, urge opponents to sheath swords

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-One of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma has expressed gratitude to Deltans for voting massively for the State Governor-elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18th gubernatorial election.

Oguma in a statement personally issued by him also thanked God for the victory of the PDP at the polls and for not allowing the opposition to triumph over his party.

Saying that the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori at the election was a victory for democracy and all well meaning Deltans, he assured that the Governor-elect would continue with the good of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and past administrations in the State.

Oguma described the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as divine, adding that Rt Hon Oborevwori is destined to rule Delta at this time in the political history of the State.

He maintained that; “no man can upturn what God has done. Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori triumphed at the polls despite the stiff opposition against his candidature. He was opposed and dragged to court, by members of the party, who he defeated at the party primary and members of the opposition party, but he won in all the cases.

“I therefore, appeal to those who still not happy with his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP to sheath their swords. Election has come and gone, let us all join hands with him to build a state of our dream.

“I also want to strongly appeal to those in opposition parties to put the election behind them. We are all Deltans, only one person can win at a time in election. So, I beg all of you to come with your ideas and join forces with Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to develop Delta and Deltans. Together, we can do it better.”