Delta Guber: Oborevwori’s victory divine – Dozy Mmobuosi

By Evelyn Usman

Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi, has described the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate , Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Delta State Governor –elect, in last Saturday’s election as the will of God.

Oborevwori, who is the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly , polled 360,234 votes to defeat 34 governorship candidates including the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to emerged winner.

In Mmobuosi’s congratulatory message to Oborevwori’s victory today, he urged him to open up the state for more Foreign Direct Investment opportunities, noting that it would boost job creation , translate to higher incomes and equip the population with more purchasing powers , as well as boost the overall economy of Delta state and Nigeria at large.

While wishing Oborevwori a successful tenure on assumption, the founder of Africa’s top Agri-Fintech company said, “ I congratulate you on your victory. It is clearly the divine will of God”.

Mmobuosi who hails from Delta State, began the construction of a multi-million dollar food processing factory in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project which according to him would save Africa from paying foreign exchange to import finished food products, would also decongest the labour market as it hoped to create 12,000 direct employment.