March 21, 2023

Delta Guber: Oborevwori’s victory divine – Dozy Mmobuosi

By Evelyn Usman

Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi,  has described the emergence of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP  candidate , Rt. Hon.  Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Delta State   Governor –elect, in last Saturday’s  election  as the will of God.

Oborevwori,  who is the current Speaker of the Delta  State House of Assembly , polled 360,234 votes to defeat 34 governorship candidates including the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to emerged winner.

 In Mmobuosi’s  congratulatory message to  Oborevwori’s  victory today, he  urged him  to open up the state for more  Foreign Direct Investment opportunities, noting that it would boost job creation , translate to higher incomes and equip the population with more purchasing powers , as well  as boost the overall economy of Delta state  and Nigeria at large.

While wishing Oborevwori  a successful tenure on assumption, the founder  of Africa’s top Agri-Fintech company  said, “  I congratulate you on your victory. It is  clearly the  divine will of God”.

Mmobuosi  who hails  from Delta State, began the  construction of a multi-million dollar food processing factory in   Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project which according to him would save Africa from paying foreign exchange to import finished food products,  would  also decongest the labour market as it hoped to create 12,000 direct employment.

