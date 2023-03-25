Delta guber: Oborevwori returns home after victory, receives rousing welcome

.. says he will not disappoint Deltans

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has returned to his home town, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State for the first time after he was declared winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election in the state amidst jubilation.

Oborevwori who made a stopover at Ughelli Motor Park, Ughelli North Local Government Area on his way home, to greet the people, was received warmly as the people jubilated on sighting him.

From the Osubi Airport where he was given a heroic welcome, the Governor-elect who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata and a host of others, walked from the airport junction with the sea of people to his residence.

Oborevwori who addressed the people at the Osubi Civil Center said he was elated by the show of love, support and prayers for him by well-meaning Deltans and promised not to disappoint the people.

He said that his victory at the just concluded Governorship election in the State was to the glory of God and solicited the support of Deltans.

He said; “I want to sincerely thank our leaders, the youths, women, Deltans and non-Deltans for their support during the election. We give God the praise. Please, tomorrow Sunday in Church thank God for this victory because it is God that gave us this victory. God is not a man that lies and we know the light that shines in Government House will continue to shine. You have done very well and it is God that will pay you back.

“I will not disappoint you, people. I want to assure the youths that they will be part of my Government, we will work together, and we will partner together. Delta State has done very well. I will consolidate the legacies, dividends, and projects that this present administration has done. No projects will be abandoned.

“I have promised Deltans that I will do MORE, there will be Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all our Youths, there will be Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. Together, we will have a peaceful State with your cooperation and the cooperation of all our youths, leaders, and religious leaders, we will achieve peace. I will listen to you more, we will do more and achieve more in the Government that is coming”.