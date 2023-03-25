Delta Guber: APC leaders united behind Omo-Agege to retrieve mandate – Emerhor

Omo-Agege

…says the 240,000 APC votes are pure BVAS votes

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has said that the party’s leaders and various support groups in the state are united in the quest to recover its ‘stolen’ mandate from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in the March 18th Guber election.

The APC chieftain while calling on Deltans and party faithful to remain steadfast and undaunted, assured that the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the party leaders will use the instrumentality of the law to reclaim the mandate given to APC by Deltans who voted for APC during the just concluded governorship election.

Emerhor, who was the party’s 2015 governorship candidate and the first Nigerian to run for election on the platform of APC in 2013, urged Deltans and Nigerians to remain hopeful as it is only a matter of time for their choice of governor of Delta State to be restored. He said the leadership of the party in the state have confidence in the capacity of the DSP Ovie Omo-Agege to lead the party in the legal battles to reclaim its mandate in the court.

While noting that Omo-Agege is not new to recovering his stolen mandate through the judiciary, Emerhor posited that this wouldn’t be any different and have the support of APC leaders in the state and beyond.

Emerhor stated that the 240,000 votes scored by the APC although heavily understated are votes purely out of the BVAS system while the bogus figures allocated to the PDP shall collapse upon BVAS interrogation as they are products of rigging and inflation of votes.

Olorogun Emerhor implored Deltans not to be dismayed by the purported outcome of the governorship election which fell short of their expectation, according to him; “the PDP acting to type has stolen our mandate through the back door, but let me assure you that their laughter and celebration will be short-lived.

“The party leadership and our candidate are working round the clock to put up a strong case against the mandate robbers and God’s willing, we will come out victorious because the days when PDPs steal and run away with votes are over.

“So, we call on Deltans, APC faithful who came out in their numbers to vote for our party in the March 18th governorship election to remain steadfast, because the declaration of the PDP by INEC as the winner will not stand judicial scrutiny. APC’s ultimate victory is assured, Emerhor concluded.