Delta govt urges traders, residents to accept old naira notes 

Delta Government has called on residents of the state to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remain legal tender till Dec. 31.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made the call in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday.

He urged residents of the state to continue to accept the bills as legal tender in view of the Supreme Court’s ruling of March 3 and CBN circular directing the continued recognition of the old bills as legal tender.

Aniagwu, particularly charged government revenue collectors, fuel stations, traders, markets and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with the CBN’s directive.

He said that the state government was not unaware of the hardship caused by the naira swap policy.

He urged the people to use the window created by the Supreme Court’s ruling to ease the tension and sufferings created by the policy.

Aniagwu, therefore, advised all agencies of the Delta Government and relevant stakeholders not to reject payments made with the old currency by the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within Asaba and environs, banks have started with payment of old N500 and N1,000 to their customers. (NAN)