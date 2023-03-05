Delta Governorship Poll: Omo-Agege, right man for the job

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Christian Chime

The Delta State Governorship Election coming up on the 11th of March 2023 will be an opportunity for Deltans to upset the status quo. We need to determine the future of our dear state by coming out en masse to cast our votes.

But before voting, we must do a fact-check on governorship and house of assembly candidates of every political party to know who best can pilot the affairs of the state in their own capacity. We must change the political narratives. Delta needs a smooth and inclusive administration that will deliver the entire people from this present state of atrophy.

The basic truth is that some of the front-line candidates from different political parties contesting the 2023 general elections must be judged by their track records. The current deputy senate president who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo Agege, who has performed extremely well in the National Assembly and represented Delta, remains the major hope for Deltans.

His track records of consistency and unequalled performance make him miles ahead among the gladiators battling to clinch the number one position of Delta State. Senator Omo- Agege is well-known for his doggedness and as such, we believe strongly that he can wrest power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

He has the capacity, influence, and popularity as an infrastructure developer and bridge builder to attract development to the state if given the mandate to lead the state.

I, therefore, urge Deltans irrespective of the tribe or political divide to rally around Senator Omo Agege to ensure he becomes the governor of the state and to also vote en masse for other APC candidates in Delta State.

With Omo-Agege’s industrial thrive policy, there will be massive employment creation through our natural resources and he will revive all moribund industries in the state.

It is expedient to comment on a few persons in the APC family, like Mr Valentine Oyemike, the House of Assembly candidate for Ndokwa West who the cap fits to represent Ndokwa westerners. His philanthropic gesture is beyond political or tribal boundaries. He has empowered many through his ICT training, agricultural empowerment skills, money market, etc.

I believe Oyemike will make a good representative in the state legislative position. Again, somebody like Comrade David Ochonogor, the APC candidate for Ukwuani local government, is a viable representative in all aspects of life. His political antecedent is beyond comprehension. We believe he will make a difference in the state assembly if elected. Also, the APC House of Assembly candidate for Ndokwa East, Chief Tony Amechi Ndamienu, an illustrious son of the Ashaka kingdom is another person poised to make laws to better the lots of Deltans.

I also plead with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to advise all its ad hoc staff to conduct a free and fair election.

•Chime, an APC youth leader, writes in from Delta State.