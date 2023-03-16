Delta Gov Polls: Ugwumba drums support for Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Dr Rukevwe Akpedeye-Ugwumba, Thursday, charged Deltans to vote massively for the Gubernatorial Candidate of her party and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the Saturday’s election.

Ugwumba who made the call while chatting with newsmen urged Deltans to turn out en masse on March 18th to cast their votes for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, insisting that the APC Gubernatorial Candidate has what it takes to move the State forward.

She said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was coming with people-oriented programmes to accelerate the development of the people and the State, stressing that all parts of the State would be developed under his watch as Governor.

Ugwumba explains that “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s governorship is the solution to the mirage of problems presently facing the State”, and maintaining the Omo-Agege would ensure that “Delta is placed on the path of peace, unity and sustainable growth”.

While insisting that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is not a sectional leader as being speculated in some quarters, she said the BAND and EDGE agenda of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was aimed at improving on the living standards of the people.

She held that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was in the governorship race to effect the needed change in the State, saying; “Omo-Agege governorship holds so much for Deltans.”

Ugwumba who spoke further, commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his quality representation of the Delta Central Senatorial District at the Senate, which according to her, “is evident in the plethora of projects he has attracted to the Senatorial district and other parts of the state”.

She expressed optimism that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would bring his wealth of experience in governance to bear in the state, if elected Governor.