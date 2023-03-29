Delta Gov-elect, Oborevwori, his running mate, receive Certificate of Return

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Governor elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme have been presented Certificate of Return, following their victory at the March 18th gubernatorial election in the state.

The Certificate of Return was presented by the National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Mrs Roda Gumus.

The ceremony was held at the INEC headquarters, Asaba, Delta State. The 29 members elect of the State House of Assembly were also presented Certificate of return.

Details coming soon…