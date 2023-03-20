Delta decides: Arieja congratulates Oborevwori

Oborevwori

…Says the governor’s elect would work for a greater Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sapele, Delta State, Dr Austin Arieja has congratulated the Delta State governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Ariaja assured the people of the state that Oborevwori would work for a greater Delta stressing that his victory was well deserved.

Speaking to Newsmen today in Sapele, the Oton community chairman stated that the people of the state voted for the Delta State House of Assembly speaker in appreciation of the diligent services rendered to the state by the present governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The PDP leader urged the people of the state to expect a greater Delta where everything will be MORE “more development, more progress, better life for all Deltans”

“I also want to congratulate all PDP members in Sapele for their effort in last Saturday’s election, we all worked hard for the victory, from the state PDP chairman, Barrister Kingsley Esiso to the House of Assembly, Hon Felix Anirah, to Mr Felix Ayemidejor, Hon Cyril Ogodo and those too numerous to mention, congratulations to all of us.

“He will be sworn in on May 29 as the Governor, I pray all of us will be alive to witness the event.”