Delta communities seek compensation from Conoil company

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out over the refusal of an oil prospecting firm to pay them adequate compensations for environmental degradation.

The communities affected by activities of the firm are Olubakagbene 1, Olubakagbene 2, Ibareboteigbene, Tangagbene, Ojorborgbene, Uguregbene, Torusorighagbene, Obeghagbene, Pimougbene, Ebadoughene, Tolosanweigbene and Konuwei/Kunuborgbene.

The residents from ten communities, said the oil firm deceived them when they claimed they found no oil in their community.

They said they would not allow the firm to remove its rigs and other machinery without making any payment for damages to the community land.

In a statement issued to journalists in Akure, Ondo state, and signed by the community elders, they alleged that several protest carried out for the compensation to be paid were ignored.

Some elders that signed the statement, include Chief Fela Lala, Chief Ugami Paymaster, Apostle Esike Macaulay, Chief Miyenkebogha Ugure, Chief Daniel Obegha amongst others

The statement said the firm has completed its project and claimed

that they found no oil deposits in the affected communities.

According to the statement, “This company, Enixco Ultimate Venture came to the communities without having agreement with anybody and when the communities involved meet with them, they pleaded for their wrongs and promises that Coinoil will do all that we ask for.

“A lots of damages was done to the communities farmland and facilities. The only govt primary school at Olubakagbene was affected and no reasonable compensation was done to these communities on these damages.

“We embarked on several peaceful protests but they remained adamant to meet our demands even after the Delta State Government told them to do the needful.

” This ongoing peaceful protest will not stop untill all our demands are met. We appealed to the Nigeria Army to call its personnel attached to these companies to order.

They lamented that “We were being threatened in our own land. Nobody can take away what belongs to us in our fathers lands.”