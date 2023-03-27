Delta APC expels Ojougboh over alleged anti-party activities

Cairo Ojougboh

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Director of Projects in the immediate past interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Cairo Ojougboh, has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress, APC over alleged anti-party activities in the February 25th and March 18th elections.

APC in the expulsion letter signed by its Chairman in Ika South Local Government Area, Delta state, Mr Hilary Fada Ibude, said Ojougboh was expelled following series of petitions arising from anti-party activities, which according to him, were inimical to the success of the party in the state.

Ibude in the letter, said: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress, Ika South Local Government chapter, I Hillary Fada Ibude, based on petitions before me and the various recommendations from different levels of the party on anti-party activities orchestrated by Hon Dr Cairo Ojougboh, I hereby officially announce and approve his expulsion from the APC with immediate effect.”

A source who pleaded anonymity accused Dr Cairo Ojougboh of working for Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The source also alleged that Dr Cairo Ojougboh worked for the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela during the March 18th gubernatorial election.

Efforts made to reach Dr Cairo Ojougboh for comment on the allegations proved abortive at press time.

Ojougboh who defected to the APC when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was National Chairman, was one-time Chairman of the PDP in South-South.