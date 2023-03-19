Delta APC claims ‘lead’ as collation of governorship, assembly polls begins

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State is in a comfortable lead in the governorship election held yesterday, Saturday, March 18.

Results so far made available to the APC Campaign Council indicate that the APC has trounced the PDP in two senatorial districts of Delta South and Delta Central and is neck to neck with the PDP in Delta North senatorial district.

We wish to advise our party members, faithful and supporters to disregard the plethora of discouraging information flowing in Social Media to the contrary, and encourage you to keep hope alive as the leadership of the party is doing all possible to checkmate the massive rigging PDP is onto.

Deltans have massively voted for the APC and their votes must surely count.

Be assured that the APC will ultimately emerge as the well-deserved winner of the election in spite of all the desperate moves of the PDP to thwart the will of the people.