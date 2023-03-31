Delta 2023: Urhobo Democratic Assembly congratulates Oborevwori Gov-elect

….hails Augoye, Arthur as DTHA Members-Elect

Urhobo Democratic Assembly UDA led by her President, Olorogun Paul Ejakpomewhe Abu has expressed joy over the victory of the Speaker of State House of Assembly and Delta State Governor-Elect, Okakuro Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and Hon. Barr. Arthur Akpowowo and Hon. James Augoye as Delta State House of Assembly members-elect representing Ethiope East and Okpe state Constituencies in the just concluded Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

In the congratulatory message signed by the President and Secretary of the group, Olorogun Paul Ejakpomewhe Abu and Evang. Ejimitovwovwon Emmanuel respectively described Oborevwori choice as a round peg in a round hole, as Deltans need an experienced politician of his status as governor.

“On behalf of the Leadership and Members of Urhobo Democratic Assembly, UDA rejoice with Okakuro Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Delta State Governor-Elect, Hon. James Augoye and Hon. Barr. Arthur Akpowowo.

Okakuro Augoye and Akpowowo as Commissioners both executive experienced and they’ll do well as legislators

Sir, we share in your joy and successes, please be assured of our total support, Oborevwori has been a Patron of UDA, while Akpowowo and Augoye are also dedicated members of UDA.

The President and Secretary of the group, Olorogun Paul Ejakpomewhe Abu, JP and Evang. Ejimitovwovwon Emmanuel said their victory is a testament of PDP goodwill and His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa developmental strides across the state.

They noted that Oborevwori is a sagacious lawmaker whose contributions in the House cannot be overemphasized, Mr. Speaker as Governor-Elect emerged under a free, fair and credible process and widely accepted across the state as declared by INEC

Our prayers are with Oborevwori, Augoye and Akpowowo, and we will give our total support for effective administration, they said.