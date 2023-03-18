DELTA 2023: Mayor of Urhoboland casts vote, calls for a free, fair poll

.

The Mayor of Urhoboland and an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has fulfilled his civic obligation by casting his vote in the ongoing gubernatorial at his Ewu Ward 2, unit 2 in Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.

The staunch supporter of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS as he acknowledged the transparent nature of the guber election saying “the process is superb.”

He called on Urhobo youths to eschew violent tendencies and ensure their votes count after voting.

The former warlord said he is upbeat about the outcome of the election saying, whoever emerges victorious would be congratulated by his opponents in the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood.