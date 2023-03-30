DELSU Arts Faculty honors Ahwafeada with colloquium

There was wild jubilation in Abraka, as the Faculty of Arts, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has honoured the out-gone Dean of the faculty, Prof. Sunny Awhefeada, with a colloquium in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the faculty and university.

The event, which was titled “ Agathokakological Leadership In A Nigerian University”, had in attendance staff, students and members of the university who came from far and wide to celebrate Awhefeada.

Speaking at the event in Site Three, Abraka, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, said the leadership style of Sunny Awhefeada inspired the faculty to organize the colloquium, noting that he performed well.

Egwunyenga, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Rosemary Okoh, stated that good leaders were made, not born, adding that with desire and willpower, one could function as an effective leader.

Egwunyenga said inter-alia: “ Leadership development is an important and recent issue in the field of management practices. In the same vein, the university as an institution requires effective leadership to sustain its core objectives which are : delivery of quality instruction, encouragement of students’ learning and the inspiration of knowledge production.

“ the Faculty of Arts, DELSU, Abraka stands tall again as a trail blazer among the faculties in the university to be the first to organize a colloquium, an academic meal, in honour of her immediate past dean. This avails the university community the opportunity to take in one or two things about leadership, which of course is the objective of this colloquium.”

In his remarks, the new Dean of the faculty, Prof. Nelson Edewor, said the colloquium was expected to underscore the importance of leadership roles within Nigerian universities, particularly DELSU were conditioned by individual proclivities, external circumstances or both.

He added: “ As much as we are keen to extol the figure of leaders in the university, we are guided by a modern discernment not to beautify as flawless. As we admit to the disagreeable or even the abhorrent element in leadership in the ivory tower, we are also checkmated by the parable that even ‘ the sugarcane struggles to be sweet at both ends.”

While saying that the colloquium would tick a few solid boxes, including putting a united face of “ our faculty before the university community, and beyond”, he thanked members of the faculty Colloquium Organizing Committee for making the event a resounding success.

Awhefeada, who wore an infectious smile at the event, thanked staff and students for making his tenure as memorable. He took responsibility for the challenges he encountered and returned his success as dean to the staff and students.

Also speaking, the guest lecturer, Prof. William Williams Ewarieme, who was represented by Prof. Nathaniel Umukoro, gave instances of good and bad leadership. He said for an individual to pass as a good leader, he/she must be able to carry people along.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of award of recognition to Awhefeada, drama presentation, song presentation, musical rendition among others.