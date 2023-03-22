Defunke Adewumi sets record with first all-female owned real estate

Defunke Adewumi has been supporting indigent communities, providing shelter for homeless victims of domestic violence, and empowering widows and single mums across the nation through her non-governmental organization, Black Diamond Support Foundation (BDSF).

She recently became a real estate investor with her newly founded Queen’s Estate Initiative, the first of its kind female-owned estate In Africa. A platform she hopes will empower women and encourage women to prioritize real estate. Her passion for seeing both children and adults live to their full capabilities, and for women to thrive birthed her UNMASKED – Her Truth event, which allows women to be free, and be themselves, without the fear of being judged or condemned.

In this interview Defunke shares her inspiring story, real estate feat and how she is creating room for other women to thrive.

Tell us about your new feat, Queens Estate

I ventured into real estate because of my desire to empower women and see them grow in all ramifications. I notice that most women help their men to acquire estates, but they don’t own one themselves.

In a world where we preach about equality between men and women, having a real estate in your name as a woman is a big feat. We need to move into that sector vigorously as women. Real estate is also a very lucrative investment that can help a woman be financially independent and grow her wealth.

I must give a special shoutout to Dr. Ibrahim Adekunle Israel, CEO of EverMark Homes and Properties, he has been our knight in shining armor, supporting the vision of the Queens Estate project greatly. He has been instrumental in all the necessary documentation processes to secure the properties. He stood with us through thick and thin, and we are eternally grateful.

Your initiative, the Black Diamond Support Foundation has helped several women find their voice and report cases of abuse, tell us more about it

The foundation stands as a support, voice, strength, and defense for the helpless. In the last 10 years we have rehabilitated and empowered over 2,700 vulnerable women. We have ensured that we look out for women in all spheres of life, from sensitization against abuse to sheltering victims, raising their cases legally and getting justice for them, paying school fees for their children, that has been abandoned by their father, and so on.

We worked together with the governmental gender-based support offices and sometimes other NGOs to achieve our aim. We are about to get a 50-bed space of Shelter for Domestic Violence Victims as a temporary abode for them to stay while they find their feet. This means that women don’t have to stay in domestic homes just because they don’t have a place to go, also ensuring that women have something to do, we notice that women who are financially dependent on their spouses have a greater tendency to be abused physically, emotionally and financially.

Has there ever been a time you felt like giving up?

Yes, that was in 2018 after I lost a 13 year old girl to sexual and domestic abuse. Her name was Ochanya, and she died a few days after her case was reported to me and this broke me. We could not do much for her justice but all efforts were not in vain though.

Then during this Estate acquisition, I almost gave up. It was EXTREMELY stressful at all ends.

If there is one thing you could change in the real estate sector, what would it be?

That would be the documentation process, I would ensure it’s easier for everyone. The bureaucracy around it is extremely herculean and stressful. I hope there will be a policy to make it seamless for everyone.

The theme for this year’s International women’s month is #Embraceequity, how are you using your platforms to showcase this?

I have always been a preacher and an ambassador of equity and equality, I have used my voice to influence equity within my sphere. I have been known to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion. Collaborative activism is what propels transition. From grassroots effort to broad-scale rate, we can all embrace equity. Generating gender equity isn’t limited to women just fighting the good fight. Partners are incredibly important for the social, economic, cultural, and political betterment of women. Everyone everywhere can play a part.

If you could have an audience with the President-elect, what would you tell him to do better considering the present state of the economy?

My first point would be for him to implement practical and functional poverty alleviation schemes. We had Operation Feed the Nation, Green Revolution, Better Life for Rural Women, and Family Economic Advancement Programme but lack of proper accountability and regulatory factors affected the impact.

I would suggest the appointment of credible technocrats such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the late Dora Akunyili, and many more.

There’s an urgent need to solve poverty problems in Nigeria. Many Nigerians have lost hope in the ability of the Nigerian economy to guarantee their sustenance and means of survival. That is why many people particularly the youth are leaving the country in droves.

Nearly everyone is becoming poorer in Nigeria since the inception of the immediate administration in 2015. Inflation has increased drastically from single digits in 2015 to about 22 % – 100% in 2023. Real wages have fallen. The exchange rate has depreciated. We need a better livelihood to survive in this country.

Tell us more about your other projects and activities

Yes, we are planning to get our Charity Complex that will house all we do in Black Diamonds Support Foundation. We are on the hunt for that already and looking for funds to actualize that goal.

More free medicals and empowerment for people living in the slums and abject poverty. Project 5,000 will happen also this year as we stopped it for three years due to COVID-19.

For Unmaskedhertruth, we are acquiring more Estates, and two more trade fairs for 2023. We hope to go to one West African country for a tour, empowering our women and lots more. So much to do this year, I’m excited already.

How do you manage your role as a single parent and business owner?

God’s factor is key in my life because I sincerely don’t know how I do these things. I’m a perfectionist and handling so many things at the same time is by God’s Grace

I also delegate, and I have organization heads and managers for my businesses and foundation. They are outstanding and they align with what I want and give me good results, while I supervise and all.

My children are extremely understanding, they know where I place them in my heart, and when I am under work pressure, I rest assured they are doing fine, and I ensure I give them quality attention and bond with them when I am less busy. Daily, we have our time together, in their lives, knowing in detail everything happening to them and around them. It’s Herculean work I must confess combining all.

Any final word for people out there who are hopeless and almost giving up?

Try it again, this time can just be the breakthrough moment for you. You can rest, rethink, and strategize again, but never give up. You are not a failure, it’s just a setback for a greater thing to come.

Keep pushing… keep hope alive. A lot could still happen in a day. Don’t stop believing!