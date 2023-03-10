Defend Lagos from ‘intruders’ — Group tells Lagosians

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A pressure group, “Yoruba Commitment Leaders” has called on indigenes of Lagos to unite and defend the former nation’s capital, from those it described as “intruders”.

The group warned that anyone or group of people who may be toying with the idea of changing the demography in Yoruba land, including Lagos, to forget the suicidal thoughts once and for all.

Speaking at a press conference in Sagamu, Ogun State, the leader of the group, Michael Adesanya, called on youths in Lagos to rise up to defend and preserve their inheritance, which is Lagos.

The address tagged, “Stop The Expensive Joke Going on in Lagos”, read, “Our attention has been drawn to the dangerous permutations going on in Lagos like it is done in a lottery house and we, as leaders of various Yoruba Nation Agitation groups under the aegis of “Yoruba Commitment Leaders”, have come to the conclusion that, we must add our voice to sound a note of warnings to anyone or group of people who may be toying with the idea of changing our demography in Yoruba land, including Lagos, to forget the suicidal thoughts once and for all”.

“We are not about politics, and we do not seek to interfere in the political processes, but we are part and parcel of the native defenders of Yoruba (Nation’s) territorial integrity, which must not be impugned upon or threatened in any way”.

“Yoruba nation will not allow any discontent tribe in Nigeria or Africa to try such on our soil, never”, Adesanya added.

“We are the world-acclaimed most tolerant, understanding and hospitable race on earth”.

Our urbane and cosmopolitan nature must not be taken for stupidity in any form. To think or act in disregard of the above, will attract some consequences from Yoruba people worldwide.

Adesanya used the opportunity to congratulate the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

“First, we congratulate the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the President of Nigeria.

We, Yoruba, are proud of you just like other tribes who voted for you in Nigeria”.

Speaking on the rescheduled governorship and State Assembly elections, Adesanya called on all sons and daughters of all States in Yorubaland to vote in massively for indigenes so they can serve, preserve and promote the heritage of Yoruba nation as a whole.

“To the elders in Lagos and the entire Yoruba land, please teach your children our rich history, heritage; in particular our language. Let them imbibe our culture and go out to vote in defense of Yorubaland any time, any day and anywhere”.