Dear Bunmi, my teacher won’t leave his wife for me

I am 18 and attend private tuition towards my school leaving examinations. My teacher is almost 40 and, apart from me, two other students attend classes in his house thrice a week.

He lives with his wife and three children. We talk after class, after the two others have left and he assures me of his love.

He says he no longer loves his wife. I don’t blame him because she looks a bit frumpy.

It breaks my heart that I can’t be with him as often as I like. I love him so much and I know he loves me because he waited six months before we had sex.

He wanted to be sure that I really loved him and to show that he wasn’t with me just for sex.

We’ve begun to argue a lot because we both want what we can’t have. He says he can’t leave his wife yet, because his kids are so young and it wouldn’t be fair.

I don’t know what to do anymore.

Zainab, by e-mail.

Dear Zainab,

Never threaten the happiness of a family by having sex with an unfaithful husband.

This heartless man has very cynically used you. He’s carefully lit a fire of love and passion within a young woman, which he hopes she will find very hard to put out.

He hasn’t the slightest intention of leaving his wife and children for you – a young impressionable teenager.

He has schemed to make you available for sex on demand and then repeatedly use you.

This predator knew full well the torment you would suffer as his secret sexual toy, and is happy for your pain and confusion to continue, as long as he can get into your pants.

If that hurts, then protect your pride and your reputation by telling this unpleasant man that enough is enough and that he’s to leave you alone.

Better still, change your lesson teacher. Although he will no longer be able to have his cake and eat it, be rest assured he’ll shed no tears after you’ve left.

