Deaf-in-Tech project working hard to improve deaf community’s employability-Dr Ayoola

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

In this interview, the lead-Partner and co-founder of Data-Lead Africa, and the convener of the Deaf-in-Tech project, Dr Arowolo Ayoola, disclosed that the Deaf-in-Tech project is an ed-tech initiative of Data-Lead Africa, which focuses on equitably upskilling of capacities of the deaf and hearing-impaired by working hard to improve deaf community’s employability through training in data analytics, edtech, and research methodologies, as he also spoke on other pertinent issues.

What really inspired you to come up with this initiative geared towards catering for the needs of the deaf community?

I have always been passionate about using data and technology to solve real-world problems and create opportunities for marginalized communities. My background in vocational education and data science helped me to understand the transformative power of knowledge and skills in empowering individuals and improving their quality of life. This exactly is the bedrock upon which the Deaf-in-Tech is found.

On the heels of winning the Corporate Changemakers Challenge, as the convener of Deaf-in-Tech, what is Deaf-in-Tech programme all about?

The Deaf-in-Tech’s mission is to empower marginalized groups, including People With Disabilities, PWDs, women, and girls, by strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM, data analytics, higher education, and employment. The Deaf-in-Tech project is an ed-tech initiative of Data-Lead Africa, focusing on equitably upskilling the capacities of the deaf and hearing-impaired, and improving their employability through training in data analytics, edtech, and research methodologies.

In August 2022, Data-Lead Africa launched the Deaf-in-Tech pilot programme, which trained over 30 deaf individuals in advanced data analytics, data visualization, and research tools at no cost to the beneficiaries. Since then, we have trained about 200 deaf persons and we are currently the largest Tech community of deaf people in the world.

What are your recent achievements or solutions that the Deaf-in-Tech community has benefited from?

Certainly! We have deployed several solutions, but one recent solution we deployed was the development of an election monitoring platform that supported Connected Development’s (CODE) efforts in monitoring the 2023 general elections. Our Deaf-in-Tech community played a critical role in building this platform, which took data input from 20,000 observers and visualized it in a way that citizens and key stakeholders could quickly use for decision making. This project showcased the incredible potential and capabilities of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in the tech industry and how their skills can contribute to important initiatives like election monitoring.

How do you teach these tech skills to suit the specific learning needs of deaf individuals and what is your methodology?

Absolutely! The training methods we used were designed to be inclusive and personalized, taking into account the unique learning needs of deaf and hard-of-hearing participants. We provided sign language interpreters and real-time captioning to ensure effective communication throughout the training. In addition, we adapted the curriculum and teaching approach to focus on hands-on learning and practical application of the data analytic tools, empowering our participants to gain valuable skills and knowledge.

One innovative approach we’ve taken is to offer full scholarships to sign language interpreters to first learn data science. This enables them to train the deaf without the need for interpretation, as they are well-versed in both data science and sign language. This not only enhances the learning experience for deaf participants but also helps to build a community of skilled professionals who can effectively support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in the tech industry.

How do you plan to leverage the recognition and support from the Corporate Changemakers Challenge to expand your programs and further Data-Lead Africa’s mission?

We are excited about the recognition and support we have received from the Corporate Changemakers Challenge, and we will continue to work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and equitable tech industry for all.

The recognition and support from the Corporate Changemakers Challenge will enable us to expand our programs, reach more people, and foster greater collaboration with other organizations and tech companies in Africa and the world. We plan to leverage this momentum to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by deaf people in the tech industry and the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

We plan to scale our program to other African countries and create a community of tech enthusiasts among deaf people across the continent. We believe that by expanding our reach, we can make a more significant impact on the lives of the deaf individuals looking to build a career in the tech industry. We will continue to work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and equitable tech industry for all, and we believe that the support from the Corporate Changemakers Challenge will bring us closer to achieving that vision.