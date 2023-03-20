Data-Lead Africa Foundation emerges winner of Uplink Corporate Changemakers challenge

…creates first tech community of deaf people in Africa

…as over 200 deaf persons learn, work with tech, innovative solutions

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Data-Lead Africa Foundation, DLAF, has emerged winner of the prestigious Uplink Corporate Changemakers Challenge 2023, organized by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, and as Nigeria’s first social enterprise to achieve the feat.

This was made known in a statement signed by Head of Operations, Data-Lead Africa, Engr Nkpecha Franklin.



The statement explained that the Schwab Foundation is a leading global platform that accelerates outstanding models of social innovation, and DLAF’s Deaf-In-Tech project has been recognized for its innovative approach to bridging the gap between the deaf community and the tech industry in Africa.

The statement reads in part, “DLAF made history as the first Nigerian social enterprise to win the Uplink Corporate Changemakers Challenge. The Corporate Changemakers Challenge received over 100 submissions from intrapreneurs across various industries, and DLAF was named alongside other global brands, including Ericsson, Givaudan International, Google.org, Mastercard, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Philips, and Zurich Insurance Company’s grassroots movement.

“Each winner was chosen based on their ability to contribute to social and environmental equity while adding value to their respective businesses.

“DLAF’s Deaf-In-Tech project is an ed-tech inclusion program focused on strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in STEM, data analytics, higher education, and employment.

“It seeks to close the existing skill gap among marginalized people, particularly people living with disabilities (PLWD).

The statement also pointed that, “In low- and middle-income countries, PLWD are one of the key marginalized groups, and while many initiatives have focused on gender equality and racial diversity, initiatives working to improve the inclusion of PLWD are abysmally low.”

Before winning the challenge, DLAF has achievements that are globally recognized, one of them is creating the first tech community of deaf people in Africa.

“DLAF has created the first tech community of deaf people in Africa, currently the largest globally, with over 200 deaf persons learning and working on different tech and innovative solutions.

“The Deaf-In-Tech is focused on equitably upskilling the capacities of the deaf/hearing impaired and improving their employability through training in data analytics, edtech, and research methodologies.

“Data analytics is one of the most sought-after skills in labor, employment, and higher learning, and PLWD does not ordinarily have access to learn these skills due to their uniqueness and peculiar learning needs.

“DLAF’s win in the Corporate Changemakers Challenge is a testament to the power of social entrepreneurship in driving positive social and environmental impact while delivering value to businesses.

“DLAF and the other winners have demonstrated their commitment to making a significant impact on social and environmental issues while driving business value through social entrepreneurship”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, “The Deaf-In-Tech project has the potential to create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry in Africa, and we are committed to driving positive social impact for marginalized groups through social entrepreneurship.

“We extend our congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing how their initiatives will drive positive change in the world.”