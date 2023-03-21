Dance beat rave, Ajimovoix Drums drops new EP ‘AFTS’ (available for the street) 

Afrobeat and Dance beat sensation, Ajimovoix Drums, lands a new body of work titled- “AFTS“, A self produced body of work . AFTS (Available for the street) serves as the singer’s first official record for 2023, a follow up to his new collaboration with his little dj brother AFT On his new dance beats, Ajimovoix Drums addresses his backgrounds, experiences, hustle and his home town IKORODU filled with a lot of melodies . He also talked deep about how his hood showed him shege and also lift him back on his feet.

Singer, songwriter, and producer, (born June 27 Oguntade Adewale Damola ) began making music officially for about a decade , and his career has been on a steady rise since he dropped his Street unbeatable FOCUS DANCE Shortly after releasing hits “FOCUS” and “THAT UNSERIOUS FOCUS BOI” Album he began receiving global recognition.



His melodic sound and unique production style has made artists such as Micheal blackson and Rihanna and many more to mention few vibe to his beats. The Afro-Pop star continues to show his range with his new singles and unrisitable dance beat collections.

Ajimovoix Drums creative prowess is on display in this track “AFTS“, which features catchy melodies, infectious rhythms, and insightful lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners. with his is renowned for his exceptional production skills and has worked with many top artists in the Nigerian music industry, is in charge of “flickyflicky ” production.

known as a music and record producer and the originator of Dance Beats in Nigeria,

Ajimovoix Drums flexes his rich musical background and skills like never before on his new body of work, AFTS.

where he revisits his roots as a singer and re-introduces himself to the music scene as an artist and a music producer in one project and body of work

On Available For The Street (AFTS)

Ajimovoix Drums offers listeners a unique blend of Afropop, street-hop, RnB to create introspective and motivational tracks that are evocative,compelling,educational and are candish to the ear.

A midtempo jam addled by soft saxophone strings

Ajimovoix appeal, as a producer lies in his ability to flip well-known sounds on their heads, introducing esoteric, obscure influences so that they sound familiar but also retain a particularity that only him can pull off. It’s a skill that’s allowed him to craft some of Afrobeats’ biggest hits,

“For every one of my productions, emotions are very important,” .“Regardless of whether I am making a rap song or a club song, you must feel something, something beyond the words.