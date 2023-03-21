Cubana Trading marks one year anniversary of Odogwu Bitters

…unveils new products for Nigerian market

Chairman of the Cubana Trading and Investment Limited (CTIL), Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, at the celebration of the Odogwu Bitters’ one-year anniversary held at the Cubana Trading and Investment Limited Head office, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, recounted the success and innovative efforts of the company and its entire team so far and unveiled two new products which he described as being carefully developed to positively disrupt the market and offer consumers a new experience.

Speaking further, the Nigerian super entrepreneur and business guru noted that the desire of his company and the entire team was to continue to innovate through consumer research and offer to the Nigerian market global standard products that will remain memorable.

Chief Iyiegbu who stated that he was very excited to celebrate the very first anniversary of the ‘Odogwu Bitters’, commenced his speech by recounting how the company began its journey with so much enthusiasm and unwavering determination to succeed against several odds on its way, saying that the vision and the passion for excellence that has eventually propelled the company to this great height came from the passion and relentless effort of his team as well as the support of consumers across the country.

Speaking he said “I am proud to say that we have come a long way, and our success story is a testament to every team member’s hard work and dedication. We have achieved great milestones and made significant progress in our industry. Much more we owe this success to our numerous customers and consumers across the world.

“Our current product, ‘Odogwu Bitters’, has been a tremendous success, thanks to the efforts of our innovative and creative team, our untiring staff & directors who have dedicated themselves without reservations. We have been able to deliver value to our customers and clients, and the positive feedback we have received has been overwhelming.”

He noted that, the company’s journey to success is not over as it is still determined and constantly thriving hard to explore new opportunities and expand the business horizon to specially mark the one year anniversary of the ‘Odogwu Bitters’ the company is proud to unveil two new products from the line as additional products in the company’s pipeline, driven by the desire to satisfy the demands and aspirations of consumers who are constantly asking for something exceptional.

“Today, on this auspicious occasion, I am delighted to announce that we are unveiling two new products, ‘Odogwu Vodka Mix- HAMMER & Odogwu Energy Drink- MALAY’. These products have been carefully developed to meet the needs of our clients and customers, and we are confident that they will be well received”

He ended the speech by acknowledging and thanking the team members of Cubana Trading and Investment Limited for their hard work, dedication, commitment, and innovativeness.

In acknowledging the support of the trade partners, Obi Cubana thanked the distributors whom he affirmed had made tremendous progress in the distribution of the product and provided constant feedback from customers and channel members across Nigeria and outside of the country where Odogwu Bitter has developed effective distribution footprints.

He stated that the company started with hardworking and very supportive distributors and today has over 60 major trade partners both in Nigeria, Canada, Liberia, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, and so on.

“Finally, as we look to the future, I assure you that our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. We will continue to innovate, develop new products and explore new opportunities to grow our business. Together, we will achieve even greater success.

Thank you all, and here is another year of success!” he concluded.