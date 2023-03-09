CSOs to INEC, DSS: Explain reason behind  abduction of Abia REC

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in Abia state has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Police to explain reasons why the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Abia State, Prof. Ike Uzochukwu, was allegedly abducted during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.

Spokesmen for the CSOs; Obinna Nwagbara, Director of Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative ,YSAD Coalition; Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development ,FENRAD; Onyinyechi Nwosu, Vivacious Development Initiative, VIDI; Okoye Chuka, Director of the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy & Wholesome Society ,CEHRAWS, Cassius Ukwugbe, Human Rights, Justice and Peace Foundation (HRJPF) and Nnamdi Elekwachi, Society for Economic Rights and Social Justice SERSJ;

demanded to know the true story of Uzochukwu’s alleged disappearance during the polls.

The CSOs who said that worked in across the 17 council areas of the state where they observed the polls, stated that it is the right of the people of the State to know what happened over the alleged abduction.

“From a report made available to us, which was also sent to INEC headquarters, Prof. Uzochukwu narrated his travails and ordeals on election day, when he was abducted by security agencies and placed under “forceful detention” and “false arrest” such that his detention, as he claimed, affected the declaration of results and pronouncement of winners made thereto.

“Why was the REC alongside his PA detained while the election was ongoing? Was the directive for the Administrative Secretary to assume the role of the REC from INEC? And if so, did INEC put up a release in the public domain or official document addressing the unwarranted arrest of Abia State REC?

“In his seven-page report, the REC asserted that the results as announced by certain officials in his absence may not have met the “minimum requirements” and this leaves a lot desired. We are troubled to ask if the Commission would allow Abia’s democracy to be raped in the open this way.”

The CSOs further stated that they were surprised by “step-aside letter” from the Commission directing the Abia REC to cease carrying out further election duties.

“We are in possession of a 2-paragraph letter ordering this “step aside.” The idea of stepping aside rings a bell to our ears as a certain military dictator who annulled the most popular, freest and fairest election in our nation’s history used that expression when he sought leave from governance.

“It is shocking that INEC rather than address the alleged abduction and detention of its REC went ahead to order the same REC to step aside without an enquiry about his sudden disappearance on a crucial day of the election.

“INEC, the DSS and the Police owe Abians explanation to all these. We as citizens have the right to know. We reject this development in its entirety and call on INEC to thoroughly look into the report from the embattled Abia REC.

“INEC must be aware that this ugly development could erode public confidence. To redeem its image, the Commission should explain to Abians the reason/s for the “step aside” letter.

“INEC should use its Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) or any other relevant authority at that to investigate the alleged abduction of the Abia REC.”

The CSOs said they raised the above issues to be tackled because they are aware of the apathy they may create on the already angered Abia people, especially the youth and first-time voters both now and in the future.

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to look into the alleged conduct and role of their personnel in the said detention and explain to Nigerians what truly happened. They should equally bring to book any officer of the law within their ranks found culpable and complicit.”

Prof Uzochukwu had in a seven-page report lamented that his life was under threat on the 26th of February, 2023,at about 13:00 pm, when he and his Personal Assistant, PA,were forced out of their hotel room by the DSS and Police without warrant while they were preparing to return to the INEC State Office (having worked throughout Saturday, 25th February 2023 till about 5 am of Sunday, 26th February 2023).

He said, “The DSS and Police details attached to me were also withdrawn from me and the Police details were detained. Having been released on bail by the Abia State Police on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 at about 5 pm, I quickly sent an email to the Chairman of the Commission (INEC) expressing surprise at the DSS and Police actions against me.

“I am yet to be informed of my offence. I have been deprived of vital information contained in my personal laptop, official files and other personal items, all still being held by the Abia State police.

“I had to leave for the hospital on Thursday, 2nd March 2023 for a check-up due to the trauma and unhealthy environment I was subjected to both at the Abia State DSS and Police. My life is in grave danger as I now move without any security detail.”