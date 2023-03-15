CSOs endorse Abiodun, says he deserves 2nd term

By Gabriel Olawale

With few days to the Ogun State Governorship elections, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance have stated its convictions that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun deserves a second term in Office. The group stated this, after a meeting in Lagos, where it reviewed the 2023 General elections and issues generated, since the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, held across the country.

The Coalition said since his assumption of office, Governor Abiodun has demonstrated a very high level of commitment, to good governance and delivery of the dividends of democracy in Ogun state. The group also said, Abiodun’s is going into Saturday’s election, with outstanding records, that are luminous, inspiring, and transparent compared to his opponents, in the election.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting, which was jointly signed by Comrade Olufemi Lawson and Declan Ihekhaire, the Civil Society Organisations, said, that the first term of Governor Dapo Abiodun “has concretely bridged the disconnect between government and the citizenry in all spheres of human endeavor with a plethora of people centered, home grown policies and programmes which are unprecedented in the annals of Ogun State.

”Governor Abiodun has over the past three and half years, remain committed to delivering his promises to the people of Ogun State, despite an avalanche of baseless provocations and arm chair criticisms of his opponents, many of whom are completely detached from the contemporary realities of the Ogun State people.

“Governor Abiodun has in no small measure turned around the fortunes of Ogun State and lived up to expectation as a leader, who have refused to hand over the heritage of the people to any ferocious godfather. He has remained grateful to God and the Ogun State people for their support at all times knowing fully well that the people are with him because of their conviction on his competence rather than any form of gratuitous imposition from outside.”

”it is on record, that through his administration’s commitment to community development; several projects that are spread over the nook and crannies of Ogun State had been completed and put to use. The score card is indeed endless as the Dapo Abiodun led administration has, in less than four years taken Ogun State to the front row of political communities in Nigeria and beyond with the numerous home-grown policies and frameworks that are unprecedented in the state.” the statement further said.

The Coalition also said, since Governor Abiodun had performed creditably well and has now put himself forward for re-election; massive votes that translates to victory is the sure incentive, that people of Ogun State, can reward him with, in order to ensure, a future that can make him perform better.

The group also urge the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to avoid a repeat of events, which created several controversies, around the Presidential and National Assembly elections, particularly on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS and the election result portal.