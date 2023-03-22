Cristiano Ronaldo set to become most-capped men’s international footballer

By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be making history, breaking the FIFA record for men’s international caps with a 197th appearance if he plays tomorrow.

The Selecao of Portugal will tackle Liechtenstein in their first qualifier for Euro 2024 with manager Roberto Martinez having given a call-up to the legendary forward.

Currently, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is equal with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa on 196th cap

Ronaldo secured his first Portugal cap at the age of 18, when he came on for Luis Figo in a friendly against Kazakhstan in 2003.

He scored his first international goal on his eighth cap against Greece.

Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei last September for the most international goals by a men’s player, scoring two goals against the Republic of Ireland to go clear of the Iranian’s total of 109.

The 38-year-old has since taken his tally to 118 goals for his nation.

Al-Mutawa achieved the feat in Kuwait’s 3-0 defeat to Jordan in qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The forward, who has scored 56 goals for his country, currently plays for Qadsia SC in the Kuwait Premier League.

The 37-year-old had previously held the title in 2021, only for FIFA to validate Malaysia’s Soh Chin Ann’s total at 195.