Creative entrepreneurs get free Bellafricana platform to increase productivity

By Prince Osuagwu

Creative entrepreneurs in Africa, particularly those operating in the fashion, arts & craft, beauty, home & living, food produce & snacks industries, now have a free platform to advance their successes as Bellafricana has opened a tech-enabled community aimed at supporting creative entrepreneurs to gain visibility and increase sales.

The free platform also will help them build the right business support and structure that gives capacity to grow their businesses.

Founder of Bellafricana, Bukky Asehinde, said they are thrilled to make the announcement as a driving force behind the growth of thousands of creative businesses in Africa.

She said: “We are filled with a sense of gratitude and passion for what we have built together. When Bellafricana started, it was born out of a deep-seated desire to create what we describe as a sanctuary which would not only give creative entrepreneurs the visibility they deserved but also help them build the business structures and support system they need to grow.

“We have been a driving force behind the growth of thousands of creative businesses in Africa, providing unparalleled support to the entire African creative community and connecting their products to local and international customers”.

Bellafricana.com is a leading community for African-owned creative businesses with a growing network of over 20,000 creative entrepreneurs.

Asehinde added: “In addition, our members have saved a whopping ₦20 million (over $40,000) off their marketing training expenses and bagged sponsorship from the prestigious Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), valued at a staggering ₦63.5 million (over $141,000).

“Through our extensive brand exposure, our members have been featured on highly acclaimed TV stations such as Hip TV and Silverbird TV – cementing their position as industry leaders.

“Further, our members have secured various grants including the illustrious Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) grant, worth a hefty $5,000.

“Also, some of our members have been shortlisted for the Jack Ma Prize (African Business Heros Award), a testament to their innovative drive and ingenuity”, Asehinde said.

She added that Ballafricana Community is not just about recognition and accolades, “our members have also achieved tangible business growth – expanding their customer base and boosting their sales.”

“Similarly, our commitment to promoting African creativity led us to create the ACE Awards, an initiative that lauds the creative works of Nigerians and Africans, making open competition affordable and accessible. The ACE Awards continue to encourage more businesses to look inwards and create more globally acceptable brands.

“Over the years, Bellafricana has evolved into something much more than we ever could have imagined. We have become a family, a community that not only supports and encourages each other but also inspires and motivates us to strive for excellence every day.

“As business owners ourselves, we know firsthand the struggles that come with trying to turn your passion into a viable business. The sleepless nights, the self-doubt, the endless setbacks – these are all part of the journey. But with the right support system, we can overcome these challenges and achieve our dreams.

“At Bellafricana, we are not just building a community, we are building a movement. A movement that is focused on promoting African creativity, empowering local businesses, and showcasing the best of what Africa has to offer.

“That is why we are thrilled to announce that we are opening up our doors to even more creative entrepreneurs to come in for free. It is our hope that this will allow us to continue to serve more people, grow the community and provide the support and resources they need to succeed.

“We have created a tech-enabled community which will bring together experts and mentors to offer business support and structure that gives our members within the idea, starter and growth stage the capacity to grow their businesses. This community will be powered by our rich network of individuals who are passionate about promoting African creativity and are committed to supporting local businesses.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that we provide a seamless experience for all our members and those who would be coming in and prepare them for better engagement and networking opportunities. With this platform, we can accommodate more members and provide a wider range of resources and support, and deliver on our mandate to serve the creative community.

“But this is just the beginning. Our ultimate goal is to build the largest network of African creative Entrepreneurs and a platform that would host their creative products, and with your help, we will achieve more as we keep moving several steps forward in the right direction. By supporting each other, sharing our knowledge and expertise, and collaborating on new projects, we can create globally acceptable brands for African creative works and make a real difference in the world.

“We are filled with a sense of purpose and passion when we think about the impact that we have made together. The Bellafricana community is more than just a business; it is a movement, a force for good that is changing lives and inspiring the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.

“Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Your support and dedication to our community inspires us every day. Join us on this journey, together, we will build a home for creative entrepreneurs, a place where creative passions can thrive, and our dreams can become a reality”. She said