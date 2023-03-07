Crack in Zamfara PDP, guber candidate accused of neglect 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Dr. Aslam Aliyu kaura, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Zamfara State has accused the Governorship candidate of the party in Zamfara State of not having a single Blueprint of development in the state.

However, another chieftain of the party in the state, Alhaji Faruk Ahmed Shettima alleged that Aslam was being sponsored by elements from their detractors and assured that their campaign for the PDP candidate, Dr Lawal Dare was on course and they would coast to victory on the 11th of March,2023..

Aslam,in.an interview alleged that the governorship candidate was also a new comer in the PDP and was favoring ” Abuja based politicians of Zamfara extraction, neglecting the members of the party who had toiled and suffered to build the PDP in Zamfara, for long.

” He ( Dare) was hurriedly accepted in the PDP, he should’ve allowed someone with genuine concerns for the party and the members to be our candidate,” Dr.Aslam said in Hausa.