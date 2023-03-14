CP inaugurates legal team to handle electoral offences in Sokoto

Mr Usaini Gumel, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police on Tuesday inaugurated a 13-member special team that will handle cases emanating from the 2023 electoral violence and other related offences.

Gumel said the committee is headed by SP. Nasiru Lawal, the Officer in charge of the Legal Department in Sokoto State Police Command has been constituted sequel to the directives from Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali.

He said that the team comprised lawyers, forensic investigation crackers and experts within the police.

Gumel said that the men have a requisite speciality in conducting evidence-based investigations, interrogation and technology-driven prosecutions’ processes for the courts to right the wrongs diligently.

The CP added that the special team consisted of skilful personnel with a mandate to receive, vet, and compile complaints, investigate and bring to justice those found involved in perpetrating wrongful doings before, during and after the elections.

According to him, Police authorities were working with other security agencies in the state and

INEC Legal Team, alongside Federal and the State Directorates of Public Prosecutions (DPPs), for the desired legal advice and services needed.

The called on the politicians and general public to warn their followers to shun violence and similar intended actions as option for resolving their grievances on any form of perceived injustices before, during and after the elections.

Gumel enjoined the public particularly politicians in the state to prioritise national interest over individual or groups interests.

He said that the divisions in the team were: Legal/Prosecution, Crack and Prosecution and Report Writing Units.

The CP added that police were working on alleged viral videos and audios in circulation in the social media where political party bigwigs were instigating followers on self defence and attacking any election manuerves suspected during the elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad, has complained on a viral video in circulation where a rival political party chairman called on loyalists to outrightly attack any suspicious movements during the election exercise.

At a press briefing, Ahmad said the complaint was forwarded to all the security agencies in the state to react on such viral videos instigating violence.

He cautioned politicians against misguided utterances and urged security personnel to live up to the expectations.