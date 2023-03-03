Covid-19 lockdown inspired my hit single ‘Banga’- Mife

By Gabriel Olawale

A Popular Nigerian Musician, Oluwayanmife Ajiboye has explained that his hit single ‘Banga’ was inspired by the coronavurus pandemic lockdown.

Ajiboye made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen recently in Lagos.

Mife, who is also a show promoter, further explained that the lockdown created boredom, adding that he was missing somebody that was once special.

“Honestly speaking, my hit single ‘Banga’ was inspired during the coronavirus lockdown.

“During that time, boredom was the order of the day and i was missing somebody that was once special; Hence, the song-Banga” He said.

Speaking on his show promoting business, The Artiste said his ‘Industry Nite’ show in North Cyprus kickstarted the manifestation of the entertainment industry over there.

Mife noted that the main aim is to build an industry in Cyprus as it exists effectively in other advanced countries like United Kingdom, United States of America and other countries.

According to him, the importance of industry nite cannot but be overemphasized because it nurtures raw talents in the populace.

Mife, popularly known on Instagram as @mifeofficial, described his song as unique, spiritual and Afro pop trance.