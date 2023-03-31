Court restrains Abubakar Bawa from parading himself as Taraba PDP Chairman

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital has granted an interim injunction restraining the acting state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Bawa, from parading himself as chairman of the party.

The case had Inuwa Bakari as plaintiff and the PDP, Abubakar Bawa and INEC as defendants.

The Presiding judge, Justice Bala K.M Usman, in granting the prayers of the applicant, in a Motion Ex-Parte, directed that “an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 2nd defendant, Abubakar Bawa from acting, carrying out functions and parading himself as the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Taraba State chapter pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order is made restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the membership right of the plaintiff as the acting chairman of the first defendant”.

Abubakar Bawa, who was the Special Adviser (Political Affairs) to Governor Darius Ishaku, was last week sworn-in as acting chairman of PDP Taraba State chapter.

The plaintiff, Inuwa Bakari, was the erstwhile acting chairman of the party.