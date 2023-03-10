Court remands Imo ex-dep gov in prison

.

A Magistrates’ Court in Owerri, Imo State, has remanded the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona, in prison custody.

Irona was the deputy governor of the state between May 29, 2019, and January 14, 2020, while Emeka Ihedioha was governor.

Presiding Magistrate, C. N. Ezerioha, ordered his remand, yesterday, after listening to the prosecution and defence counsel.

She, however, ruled that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

While the charges against Irona are not clear, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Uzodimma-led administration of being responsible for Irona’s arrest on Wednesday.

But the state government, in a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Communications, Collins Ughalaa, denied any link with the incident.

Ughalaa said Governor Uzodimma does not interfere with the affairs of the police.

“It is unfortunate that the ex-deputy governor’s spokesperson could make such an unfounded claim. The governor does not interfere with the affairs of the police. He respects the rule of law. Neither the governor nor the Imo State government has hands in the arrest of the ex-deputy governor,” he said.