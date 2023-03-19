Court dismisses collusion, corruption case against Olinma, others

The Federal High Court presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/412/2021 dismissed a lawsuit alleging collusion with foreign companies and agencies, corruption and money laundering against Nigeria LNG, the former Managing Director, Tony Attah, General Manager Commercial Ufuoma Otemowo, Former General Manager Commercial and Non-Executive Director Patrick Olinma. The case was dismissed as lacking in merit.

According to court papers, the case was initiated via a proxy company, Global Private Investigators Limited. This company which was reportedly acting on behalf of undisclosed principals as Global Private Investigators Limited had no contractual or other partnership relationship whatsoever with Nigeria LNG and its executive officers.

The proxy company had instituted the lawsuit seeking amongst other reliefs an order of the Federal High Court stopping Nigeria LNG from entering into new contracts with reputable international oil and gas companies like Gunvor, Trafigura, Royal Dutch Shell, Vitol, TotalEnergies Trading/Totsa, Glencore, and Eni for lifting of LNG alleging that they are involved in criminal activities in the US and other countries. Also an order of court awarding to them the sum of N5 billion Naira against Nigeria LNG and its Directors. They also wanted an order of court removing Mr. Patrick Olinma from the Board of Nigeria LNG.

According to sources, Nigeria LNG and other defendants put up a vigorous defence through their lawyers which led to the federal High Court dismissing the case. Nigeria LNG, Otemowo and Tony Attah were represented by Mr. Wale Akoni, SAN, whilst Patrick Olinma was represented by Mr. Babatune Fagbohunlu, SAN.

Mr. Patrick Olinma has since voluntarily resigned from the Board of Directors of Nigeria LNG Limited, effective 31st July, 2021.